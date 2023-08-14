World Lizard Day 2023: History, Importance, and Interesting Facts About Lizards

World Lizard Day is a day that allows us to discover more about lizards and know the importance of their existence. It is important to note that the reptile can be found with over 6,000 species across the globe and it plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance in our ecosystem. World Lizard Day allows us to appreciate this reptile and understand its role in the environment. People do not know a lot of things about lizards.

World Lizard Day is observed on 14 August, every year. World Lizard Day 2023 will be celebrated on Monday. Everyone should gear up to learn more about this reptile and the various types in different parts of the world. People should know about the different colours of lizards and their unique behaviour. We have all the details for you.