World Lizard Day 2023: History, Importance, and Interesting Facts About Lizards

World Lizard Day 2023 is observed on 14 August, every year.
(Photo: iStock)
World Lizard Day is a day that allows us to discover more about lizards and know the importance of their existence. It is important to note that the reptile can be found with over 6,000 species across the globe and it plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance in our ecosystem. World Lizard Day allows us to appreciate this reptile and understand its role in the environment. People do not know a lot of things about lizards.
World Lizard Day is observed on 14 August, every year. World Lizard Day 2023 will be celebrated on Monday. Everyone should gear up to learn more about this reptile and the various types in different parts of the world. People should know about the different colours of lizards and their unique behaviour. We have all the details for you.
Here is everything you must know about World Lizard Day such as its history, importance, and the different misconceptions surrounding lizards. On this day, we should delve deeper into understanding how lizards play an important role in our ecosystem.
Everyone should note that there is no correct reason or origin behind celebrating World Lizard Day on 14 August. However, this should not stop us from observing the day as it provides us with an opportunity to learn more about the interesting reptile.
Lizards adjust their body temperature depending on the environment. They can regulate their temperature when there is light or shade. In a cold environment, they tend to hibernate until it's summer again.
On World Lizard Day, we should all learn about lizards and find ways to save them.
This day allows us to know more about how to protect lizards. We can preserve the balance of our natural habitat by saving lizards. On World Lizard Day, we should educate more people about this species and tell them ways to increase their existence so they do not go extinct worldwide.
Here are a few facts about lizards you must know on World Lizard Day 2023:
Many believe that lizards are cold-blooded but it is not true as they can regulate their body temperatures according to the environment.
You cannot pet a lizard because they need their own space.
Not all lizards carry diseases or poison and this is an exaggerated misconception that many people believe.
Lizards are not snakes with legs. They are a completely different species with unique features.
