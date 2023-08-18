World Photography Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, Significance, and Activities

World Photography Day 2023 Theme: Date, History, Significance, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
World Photography Day is celebrated every year on 19 August. The day is recognised to create awareness among people about the art, science, and craft of photography on a global level.
Celebrating World Photography Day is an opportunity for all the photographers to showcase their skills and get their work a global recognition.
Photography is a wonderful art that plays a crucial role in capturing precious moments, cherishing moments, and conveying messages. The art of photography has evolved significantly from the traditional daguerreotypes to modern digital photography. From allowing people to document their surroundings to convey powerful narratives, the role of photography in our lives is irreplaceable.
Let us read about the theme, history, significance, celebration, and other details about the World Photography Day 2023.
The World Photography Day is celebrated on 19 August annually.
The World Photography Day 2023 will be observed on Saturday, 19 August.
The theme of World Photography Day 2023 is "LANDSCAPES."
According to the worldphotographyday.com, "On World Photography Day this year, feel free to share the best photos you've taken of landscapes, and don't forget to tag #WorldPhotographyDay and #WorldPhotographyDay2023 on the social media platform of your choice. Spread the word."
The history of World Photography Day dates back to 1837, when Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce developed the Daguerreotype, the first-ever photographic process.
The patent of this invention was acquired by the French Government with an intention to offer it as a gift, "free to the world." The public announcement regarding the same was made on 19 August, and that is why the World Photography is celebrated on 19 August every year.
The significance of World Photography Day is to allow photographers all over the world to connect, share their work, and acquire more knowledge about this wonderful art.
The day commemorates the importance of photography in our day to day lives, besides highlighting the artistry and storytelling that photography enables.
On World Photography Day, photographers share their work with the world via social media platforms, and engage in healthy discussions to enhance their art. Some photographers participate in online and offline photography events and contests to showcase their unique talents.
World Photography Day celebration is an opportunity for photographers to get their work acknowledged and receive an appreciation for their wonderful visual creativity.
