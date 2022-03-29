Ramadan 2022: Why Is the Holy Month So Significant for Muslims

Ramadan 2022 is starting on 2 April 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
Ramadan is considered the most holy month in the Islamic calendar. Muslim people eagerly wait for this month throughout the year.
However, it is expected that Ramadan 2022 will begin on the scheduled date only.
The festival of Eid is also the most awaited among the people who follow the Muslim religion and its teachings.
During the holy month, the Muslim people follow a lot of rules and rituals that help them to connect with their God.
Ramadan is a period of devotion for Muslims. During the auspicious month of Ramadan, Muslims from all over the world fast during the day throughout the month.
They also offer prayers to Allah throughout the day. Muslim people pray for the good health and happiness of their loved ones.
The Muslims greet each other by saying Ramadan Kareem or Ramadan Mubarak during the holy month.
Ramadan is the time when the Muslims neither eat nor drink from sunrise to sunset.
During this month, people remember the time when the teachings of the Holy Quran were first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.
The act of fasting allows Muslims to connect with the sufferings of others and be better people.
The Muslims eagerly wait for the holy month of Ramadan to commence as it helps them understand their religion better.
