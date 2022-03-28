Ramadan 2022: Dates, Time, Fasting Rules, Rituals

Ramadan 2022 tentative dates are here.
(Photo: iStock)
The holy month of Ramadan 2022 is knocking at our doors. It is considered the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar.
Muslim people from all across the world eagerly wait for the holy month of Ramadan to begin so they can seek blessings from God.
During Ramadan, Muslims are expected to elevate their spiritual level and submit to God. There are a few rules that the people who follow this religion need to keep in mind.
Muslim people are expected to abide by all the rules and follow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.
As the countdown for Ramadan 2022 begins, here are all the important dates and rituals that people need to remember.
Ramadan 2022 is most likely to begin on 2 April 2022. Since Umrah is encouraged during the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim people might embark on the pilgrimage on this month.
However, these are the tentative dates of Ramadan 2022. It will be confirmed once we get closer to the holy month. The dates depend on the moon, so one needs to wait for that.
Muslims fast during the holy month of Ramadan. They do not eat or drink anything when the sun is there.
Then people belonging to the Muslim religion do not eat or drink anything for the entire day. In the evening, after the sun sets, they open their fasts during the Iftar time.
It is to be noted that the Ramadan 2022 tentative dates are from 2 April 2022 to 1 May 2022.
