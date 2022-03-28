Ramadan 2022: Dos & Don'ts in the Holy Month

The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar with 12 months and each month has its own religious significance for the Muslims. One of these months is Ramadan. It is considered as one of the most important and holy months of the Islamic calendar. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and lasts for 28 to 30 days.

In the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dusk to dawn. This year in 2022, Ramadan shall begin on 2 April 2022 and last till 2 May. It is believed that the Holy Quran was revealed in this month 1,400 years ago to Prophet Mohammad, who is considered the last messenger of Allah.