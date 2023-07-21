Pi Approximation Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, Significance, and Celebrations

Pi approximation Day is observed every year on 22 July. The day is observed to value and showcase the importance of mathematical constant π (pi).

Pi is defined as the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter and in mathematics its value is approximately equal to 3.14159. Pi is used for calculations in both mathematics and physics.

On the occasion of Pi approximation Day, people frequently participate in a variety of pi-related activities such as reciting the pi digits, participating in competitions or quizzes with a pi theme, baking pies (both real pies and math-themed pies), discussing interesting pi tidbits, and many more.

Let us read about the Pi Approximation Day 2023 history, significance, and other important details.