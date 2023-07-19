International Moon Day 2023 Date: History, Significance, and Other Details

International Moon Day (IMD) is celebrated annually on 20th of July to commemorate the day when humans first landed on the moon. The landing of humans on the moon is till date considered as one of the biggest achievements in the history of mankind.

Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin were the first humans to set their foot on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission that took place in July 1969. During this mission, Michael Collins orbited the Moon in the command module.

The International Moon Day is recognized to honor and tribute the Apollo 11 mission Astronauts and their greatest achievement that levelled up the research of Astronomy for us.