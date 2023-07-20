World Chess Day 2023: Theme, History. Significance & Quotes

International Chess Day 2023: International Chess Day is celebrated on July 20 every year with the aim to raise awareness about the game of chess and appreciate chess players across the world. Chess is known as the "game of kings" and is popular for its intellectual depth. This day celebrates the ancient game of etiquette and sportsmanship. There is no doubt that chess is a game with a global impact and the game as an intellectual and strategic tool is essential for intellectual development.

Let's know more about International Chess Day by knowing about its Theme, history, and significance.