Navratri 2023 Rangoli Designs: Simple and Unique Rangolis to Decorate Your Home

Navratri 2023: Take a look at some creative rangoli designs you can make this Navratri.
Raajwrita Dutta
Lifestyle
Published:

Navratri 2023 rangoli ideas for you to try this time.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Navratri 2023 rangoli ideas for you to try this time.
Navratri 2023 is set to be observed from 15 October to 24 October, in different parts of India by many people. The preparations for the grand auspicious festival begin a few days before the actual dates. People prepare their houses to welcome Goddess Durga and keep fasts as a form of respect. They pray to Ma Durga in this nine-day-long festival and follow various rituals to make it memorable. Navratri is celebrated with great pomp by devotees.

People start cleaning and decorating their houses before Navratri. Every corner of the house is well-decorated during the festival. They put fairy lights, make creative rangoli designs, and use flowers to decorate the rooms. Rangoli designs are the best way to make any room look different and fresh. You should think of creative and unique designs that will light up the room.

Here are some Navratri rangoli designs you can try this year if you are looking for inspiration. Make sure to follow the design properly and prepare to welcome Goddess Durga.

Navratri 2023: Simple Rangoli Designs

Navratri 2023 rangoli

Creative Rangoli designs.

Unique rangoli designs.

Navratri 2023 rangoli designs

Rangoli Designs

Simple rangolis for Navratri 2023

