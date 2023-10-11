Navratri 2023: Traditional Rules To Celebrate the Festival With Your Family

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Navratri 2023: Traditional Rules To Celebrate the Festival With Your Family

Navratri 2023: Know how you can celebrate the festival by following the age-old traditions and make it memorable.
Raajwrita Dutta
Lifestyle
Published:

Here is how you should celebrate Navratri 2023 traditionally with your loved ones.

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here is how you should celebrate Navratri 2023 traditionally with your loved ones.</p></div>
The word Navratri is derived from two words, Nav means "Nine" and Ratri means "Night". Devotees patiently wait for an entire year to celebrate Shardiya Navratri in India. According to the latest official details, Navratri 2023 is set to be observed from 15 October to 24 October. Devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga during this nine day-long festival. It will end with Dussehra on 24 October. People in India are extremely excited to celebrate the festival.

During Navratri, people try to spend more time with their friends and family. They also participate in the puja ceremonies at home and help in preparing for it. The preparations for Navratri begin way before the actual festival dates. Devotees start cleaning and decorating their houses to welcome Goddess Durga. They also prepare for the prayer ceremonies at home.

People celebrate the festival by following the traditional rules that have been going on for generations. Here are all the things you should do to make Navratri 2023 special for yourself and for others.

Navratri 2023: How To Celebrate

  • Take Part in Prayers

You should sit for the prayers at home during Navratri. Each day of the festival is dedicated to a particular form of Goddess Durga. People offer bhog and sweets to Goddess Durga. Let's take a look at the nine incarnations of Ma Durga here:

  1. Goddess Shailputri

  2. Goddess Brahmacharini

  3. Goddess Chandraghanta

  4. Goddess Kushmanda

  5. Goddess Skandmata

  6. Goddess Katyayani

  7. Goddess Kaalratri

  8. Goddess Mahagauri

  9. Goddess Siddhidatri

  • Keep Fasts

Another traditional way to celebrate Navratri is to observe fasts during the nine-day-long festival. You can eat vrat food items during the festival and stay away from non-veg food. You must also make sure to not drink alcohol.

  • Spend Time With Family

Take off from your regular work and spend time with your loved ones. They patiently wait for the festive season to come so the entire family can get together and make memories.

You should help your family make different arrangements for the festival and spend quality time. Make them feel loved and special through your gestures.

  • Exchange Gifts

Navratri is the time to share love, laughter, and happiness. Invite your friends and family at home during the festival and give them thoughtful presents. Gifts make a festival brighter and filled with fun.

Buy presents that are useful and will remind them of you. Make this festival joyful for everyone around you.

