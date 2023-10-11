Navratri 2023: Traditional Rules To Celebrate the Festival With Your Family

The word Navratri is derived from two words, Nav means "Nine" and Ratri means "Night". Devotees patiently wait for an entire year to celebrate Shardiya Navratri in India. According to the latest official details, Navratri 2023 is set to be observed from 15 October to 24 October. Devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga during this nine day-long festival. It will end with Dussehra on 24 October. People in India are extremely excited to celebrate the festival.

During Navratri, people try to spend more time with their friends and family. They also participate in the puja ceremonies at home and help in preparing for it. The preparations for Navratri begin way before the actual festival dates. Devotees start cleaning and decorating their houses to welcome Goddess Durga. They also prepare for the prayer ceremonies at home.