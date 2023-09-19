Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 50+ Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Posters & Greetings

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 50+ Wishes, Images, and more
(Image: iStock)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated every year in India by the Hindus and people make sure that they have immense fun and lots of food. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on 19 September 2023 and people will be decorating their houses, keeping Ganesha idols at home.
Every year people welcome Bappa in their homes, pray to him, offer Prasad and Puja Samagri during the Puja. Below are wishes, greetings, wallpapers, posters and messages to share with friends and family.
Ganpatti Bappa Morya!
May Bappa always protect you from evil eyes and strengthen your protective circle.
May Ganesha give you everything you desire this year and enough patience to keep working hard.
Ganesha, the Vighnaharta may remove all the obstacles from your life and help you soar to greater heights.
May Lord Ganesha help you overcome problems in life and shower his choicest blessings on you
May Lord Ganesha fill your life with immense joy and love.
Let Lord Ganesha help you fight all the darkness on your way. May Ganesha bless you with good health and prosperity!
I pray that Lord Ganpati guides you in all your challenges in life. Greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi!
I hope that Lord Ganpati brings pleasure, wealth, and tranquility to your life on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
I pray that Lord Ganesha fills prosperity in all of your endeavors. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!
I’d like to wish you and your loved ones a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya!”
I hope that God blesses you and keeps you safe as you go each mile. Grant you prosperity, good health, and most importantly, good love.
I wish you happiness and success from God Ganesha. May there be an abundance of everything you wish for.
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, let us gather together and perform the rituals with devotion. May Bappal Bless us all.
May Lord Ganesha shower his choicest blessings upon you and your loved ones. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!!
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the best festivals of the year. Let us celebrate it with love, happiness, and prosperity.
May our beloved Bappa bless our family and shower us with good fortune throughout our life.
Ganesh Chaturthi is the time of the year when all the people celebrate with love and happiness. Let us keep it up always. Happy Janmashtami!
May Bappa bless us all on this auspicious occasion of Chaturthi. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023.
Ganpati Bappa Morya! I pray to Lord Ganesha today to take away all your problems and worries. Have a happy and prosperous Chaturthi.
On this day of Lord Ganesha, participate in Ganesha's prayers, and enact a dance/drama based on the lord's life and valor to celebrate the day. Happy Chaturthi.
May the Bappa fulfill your life with tons and loads of happiness, prosperity, success, and good well-being. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.
On this Ganesh Chaturthi, May Shri Ganesha shows you the right path in your life and removes all obstacles from your path.
May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring lots of happiness, prosperity, and good luck in your lives. Greetings of the Chaturthi 2023!!
May Lord Ganesha bless you with everything you want in your life.
May lord Ganesha protect you and your family from all the obstacles and problems.
Have a happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi with your family, family, and loved ones.
May Lord Ganesh open all the locked doors of success and happiness in the coming days.
The great festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is an occasion of happiness, fun, and celebration.
May your coming years be filled with tons of reasons to smile and to stay happy. May Lord Vinayak will provide his protection and guidance.
Happy Vinayak Chaturthi to you! We wish you luck and wealth. May Lord Ganesha continue to prosper you throughout your life.
Ganesha will always protect your children from the bad vibes and keep them in protected light.
Pray to Ganesha with a clean heart and clarity of mind to attract peace and prosperity in your everyday life.
Ganesha will always want the best for you. May you heal from everything bad that happened to you in the past days.
Ganesha will help you in your career. Help you get everything you want if you work hard and help others.
Lord Ganesha knows better than you about your needs and wishes. He will fulfill them all when the time is right.
Do not ask God for lesser problems but ask him for the strength and perseverance to go through it all.
God will keep things from you when you want them and give them to you when you need them. Trust the process.
Belief in Bappa will take you forward no matter how hard the journey is!
Lord Ganesha is the savior. He will never leave you alone in your tough times. Just close your eyes and remember him.
Make your little sacrifices now and Lord Ganesha will reward it with his best gifts.
