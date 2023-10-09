Navratri 2023: Dates, Puja Timings, Rituals, and Ways to Celebrate the Festival

The festival of Navratri is considered to be very auspicious and it is one of the most-awaited events in India. Shardiya Navratri is celebrated by millions of people across India. It lasts nine nights and each day is considered significant. One should note that Navratri 2023 is set to be observed from 15 October to 24 October, as per the Hindu calendar. Everyone should get together and observe this grand festival with their loved ones this time.
During the festival of Navratri, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. They spend time with their friends and family. Devotees conduct prayers as per muhurat and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. People patiently wait to celebrate Navratri because it is the best time of the year. One should know the puja dates and timings before organising prayers at home.
Let's take a look at the Navratri 2023 dates and puja timings here so you can prepare accordingly. Read till the end to know the important details about the festival and the ways to celebrate this auspicious event.
Navratri 2023: Puja Dates and Timings
Navratri is scheduled to begin on 15 October 2023. The tenth day of Dussehra, which is the last date of Navratri, will be observed on 24 October.
The Ghatasthapana/Kalashsthapana muhurat is set to begin at 11:44 am and end at 12:30 pm on 15 October.
Shardiya Navratri is a very important festival for people belonging to the Hindu religion. It falls in the month of Ashwin according to the Hindu calendar.
Devotees pray to the nine forms of Goddess Durga during this festival and seek her blessings. They pray for a happy and prosperous future during this event.
Navratri 2023: Rituals
On Navratri, people worship the nine forms of Ma Durga which include Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Maha Gauri, and Siddhidatri.
Most devotees fast during the festival and do not touch non-veg food. They also participate in traditional dance forms like Garba and Dandiyaa. Devotees wear new clothes and sit for the puja ceremonies at home.
They also prepare various delicious food items which include sweets and savouries. All the members of the family get together and spend quality time during the festival.
People forget their worries during these nine days and pray to Goddess Durga for a better future. It is a festival filled with love, laughter, and joy.
