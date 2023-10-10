Navratri 2023: Easy Vrat Recipes To Try This Shardiya Navratri at Home

Navratri 2023: Simple vrat recipes you should try preparing this year.
(Photo: iStock)
People are gearing up to celebrate Navratri 2023 from 15 October to 24 October, in different parts of India. It is a nine day-long festival that brings a lot of joy and happiness to our lives. Hindu devotees of Goddess Durga patiently wait to celebrate this grand festival. They conduct prayers, observe fast for nine days, and spend quality time with their loved ones on Navratri. Everyone tries to make this festival memorable for their friends and family.
On the last day of Navratri, Dussehra is observed by the people of India. They worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga every day and seek her blessings. The festival of Navratri is all about lights, joy, and happiness everywhere. People also enjoy trying out different recipes at this festival for their families. You should also try making new dishes.
Since most people keep fasts on Navratri, it is important to know some vrat recipes you can try at home. We will state a few recipes that are easy and simple to make so you can prepare them at home whenever you want during the festival.
Sabudana Khichdi
This is a very famous dish that people love to eat during Navratri. There is a chance your energy will go down if you fast for an entire day. Carbohydrates will give you the energy to carry on with your day and Sabudana Khichdi is the best dish. This is a light dish where you need sabudana, potatoes, peanuts, and curry leaves.
Add the chopped potatoes and sabudana to the pan and mix well. Then, add peanuts, sugar, and salt. Mix everything well and serve hot.
Kuttu Ka Dosa
If you love eating dosas, this is the perfect dish for you. This dish is made of kuttu ka atta, which is basically buckwheat flour. Take a mixing bowl and add kuttu ka atta, grated potatoes, chilli, rock salt, and coriander seeds. Mix these items well. Add water to this mixture to prepare a smooth batter.
Aloo ki Kadhi
To make this, you need mashed potatoes, red chilli powder, singhare ka atta, and salt. Mix these well and put half of the mixture aside. Now, make small pakoras of the mixture and add yoghurt to the other half. Heat some oil in a pan and add red chillies, curry leaves, and cumin seeds.
Add the yoghurt mixture and cook till it becomes thick. Now, add the pakoras and cook for some time. Your dish is ready.
