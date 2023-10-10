Navratri 2023: Easy Vrat Recipes To Try This Shardiya Navratri at Home

People are gearing up to celebrate Navratri 2023 from 15 October to 24 October, in different parts of India. It is a nine day-long festival that brings a lot of joy and happiness to our lives. Hindu devotees of Goddess Durga patiently wait to celebrate this grand festival. They conduct prayers, observe fast for nine days, and spend quality time with their loved ones on Navratri. Everyone tries to make this festival memorable for their friends and family.

On the last day of Navratri, Dussehra is observed by the people of India. They worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga every day and seek her blessings. The festival of Navratri is all about lights, joy, and happiness everywhere. People also enjoy trying out different recipes at this festival for their families. You should also try making new dishes.