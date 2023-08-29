Raksha Bandhan 2023: Unique and Simple Mehendi Designs You Can Try on Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2023 is set to be celebrated on 30 August and 31 August. All the brothers and sisters get together to celebrate this auspicious festival. Sisters tie a rakhi on their brothers' wrists and bless them. Brothers, on the other hand, promise to protect their sisters all their lives and pray for their happiness. Siblings are our best friends and Raksha Bandhan is the best opportunity to show our love for them. As the festival is knocking on our doors, we should find ways to celebrate it.

On Raksha Bandhan, sisters apply mehendi on their hands and wear new clothes before tying rakhi on their brothers' wrists. Sisters often look for mehendi design inspirations online that are easy to apply and unique. You can follow this space till the end to get a better idea about the designs.