National Doctor’s Day 2023: Date, History, Importance, & Facts About Dr B.C. Roy

National Doctor's Day is celebrated on 1 July every year.
(Photo: iStock)
National Doctor's Day is observed on 1 July every year in India for the past 32 years. This day honours the legendary and renowned Doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy. He played many roles such as a politician, a freedom fighter, and an advocate for education. Doctors are considered soldiers who don't fight at borders but save the lives of millions suffering from diseases. They form a crucial part of society and we should remember their sacrifices. It is important to celebrate this day.
National Doctor's Day 2023 will be grandly celebrated on Saturday, 1 July, in India. We should remember the contributions of all the doctors in working towards improving human health. They sacrifice their time and lives to save others in danger. It is important to understand the significance of National Doctor's Day and spread awareness about it.
Here is everything you should know about National Doctor's Day. Read the history and significance of the day to understand why it came into existence. Keep reading till the end to know all the details.
National Doctor's Day was first celebrated on 1 July 1991, in India to honour Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. The day was observed to remember his contributions to the health domain. Dr B.C. Roy was born on 1 July 1882 and he died on 1 July 1962, which is a strange coincidence.
We celebrate National Doctors' Day on 1 July to remember Dr B.C. Roy and his achievements.
Doctors play a vital role in society. They devote their lives to the well-being of others and make sure everyone is free from different illnesses. They try to learn more about medical science so they can treat every illness correctly.
On this day, we pay tribute to every doctor who is working hard daily and saving the lives of millions of patients. We should not forget their contributions and efforts.