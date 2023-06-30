National Doctor’s Day 2023: Date, History, Importance, & Facts About Dr B.C. Roy

National Doctor's Day is observed on 1 July every year in India for the past 32 years. This day honours the legendary and renowned Doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy. He played many roles such as a politician, a freedom fighter, and an advocate for education. Doctors are considered soldiers who don't fight at borders but save the lives of millions suffering from diseases. They form a crucial part of society and we should remember their sacrifices. It is important to celebrate this day.

National Doctor's Day 2023 will be grandly celebrated on Saturday, 1 July, in India. We should remember the contributions of all the doctors in working towards improving human health. They sacrifice their time and lives to save others in danger. It is important to understand the significance of National Doctor's Day and spread awareness about it.