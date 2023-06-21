World Music Day 2023 Quotes: Wishes & Messages for Facebook and WhatsApp Status

World Music Day 2023 Quotes, Messages, Wishes for Social Media Status.
(Photo: iStock)
World Music Day or Fête de la Musique is observed every year on 21 June. It looks to encourage musicians all over the world to perform, and to support them in their music career. Musicians all over the world make Music Day a special day by performing in the streets, parks, alleys, and so on.
The first-ever Music Day was established by Jack Lang, the French minister of culture in the year 1982, and since then it is being celebrated across different countries of the world.
The major goal of recognising the World Music Day is to spread the message that music is a universal language that surpasses linguistic and cultural barriers, uniting people and inspiring joy.
Let us check out the World Music Day 2023 quotes, messages, and greetings below that you can post as social media statuses to encourage music lovers.
If music is the food of love, play on. [William Shakespeare].
Music is a world within itself. It’s a language we all understand. [Stevie Wonder].
Music is powerful. As people listen to it, they can be affected. They respond. [Ray Charles].
Where words fail, music speaks. [Hans Christian Andersen].
Without music, life would be a mistake. [Friedrich Nietzsche].
I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music. [Albert Einstein].
Music is not a work for me. It’s a form of meditation, and you don’t need to work hard for it. [Kailash Kher].
One has to sing from the heart to let it touch the right chords. Unless you enjoy the song, your listener will not either. [Javed Ali].
To live is to be musical, starting with the blood dancing in your veins. Everything living has a rhythm. Do you feel your music? [Michael Jackson].
Music is everybody’s possession. It’s only publishers who think that people own it. [John Lennon].
When I hear music, I fear no danger. I am invulnerable. I see no foe. I am related to the earliest of times, and to the latest. [Henry David Thoreau].
I adore art when I am alone with my notes, my heart pounds and the tears stream from my eyes, and my emotion and my joys are too much to bear. [Guiseppe Verdi].
Happy World Music Day 2023 to you my dear friend. Keep shinning and smiling always.
Music is an art and you are the artist my dear brother. I am sure you will make it big one day. Happy World Music Day 2023.
Music gives you inner peace and calm. Happy World Music Day 2023.
Music is the way to everyone's heart. Enjoy the tunes and stay excited. Happy World Music Day 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)