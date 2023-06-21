World Music Day 2023 Quotes: Wishes & Messages for Facebook and WhatsApp Status

World Music Day or Fête de la Musique is observed every year on 21 June. It looks to encourage musicians all over the world to perform, and to support them in their music career. Musicians all over the world make Music Day a special day by performing in the streets, parks, alleys, and so on.

The first-ever Music Day was established by Jack Lang, the French minister of culture in the year 1982, and since then it is being celebrated across different countries of the world.

The major goal of recognising the World Music Day is to spread the message that music is a universal language that surpasses linguistic and cultural barriers, uniting people and inspiring joy.

Let us check out the World Music Day 2023 quotes, messages, and greetings below that you can post as social media statuses to encourage music lovers.