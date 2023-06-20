World Refugee Day 2023: Can the Indian Government Recognise Community Rights?

The Supreme Court of India, in a series of cases held that even though India has not signed the Refugee Convention, the conduct of the Government must conform to the requirements of the Indian Constitution. Article 21 of the Constitution – “Right to Life”, protects not only citizens but all those found “within the territory of India”. This includes refugees who possess this most important constitutional right. If a refugee is harmed or killed after being exiled, government action would then be unconstitutional.

When former Minister Kiren Rijiju boldly announced the forced deportation of 21,848 Rohingyas and asylum seekers registered with the UNHCR, the Supreme Court promptly intervened and prevented the deportation. These refugees have now been in India for decades and there seems little possibility that they can ever be deported because the situation across the border is life-threatening.

In the Khudiram Chakma case in 1994, the Supreme Court held that “everyone has the right to seek and enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution”.

Two years later in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) case, where 65000 Chakma Refugees who fled from East Pakistan were forcibly sought to be pushed back by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU), the Supreme Court held, “the State is bound to protect the life and liberty of every human being, be he a citizen or otherwise, and it cannot permit the AAPSU to threaten the Chakmas. No State Government worth the name can tolerate such threats.”