United Nations Public Service Day 2023: Inspiring Quotes for Social Media Status

United Nations Public Service Day 2023: Quotes for Facebook and WhatsApp Status.
United Nations Public Service Day is celebrated annually on 23 June. The day is recognised by the United Nations to create awareness among people about the significant role of public services in the development of a country. One of the major goals of observing the United Nations Public Service Day is to highlight the value of public service in advancing both good governance and sustainable development.
After the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 57/277 was established in 2002, the first United Nations Public Service Day was celebrated on 23 June 2003. The resolution focussed on bolstering public institutions, fostering transparency, and promoting participation, effectiveness, and efficiency of public services.
According to the United Nations, "The UN Public Service Day intends to celebrate the value and virtue of public service to the community; highlight the contribution of public service in the development process; recognize the work of public servants, and encourage young people to pursue careers in the public sector."
Public service is about serving all the people, including the ones who are not like you. [Constance Wu].
I've been so blessed to be part of a family that has dedicated its life to public service. [Jeb Bush].
Help others and give something back. I guarantee you will discover that while public service improves the lives and the world around you, its greatest reward is the enrichment and new meaning it will bring your own life. [Arnold Schwarzenegger].
Public service must be more than doing a job efficiently and honestly. It must be a complete dedication to the people and to the nation. [Margaret Chase Smith].
I think there's no higher calling in terms of a career than public service, which is a chance to make a difference in people's lives and improve the world. [Jack Lew].
Enjoy your time in public service. It may well be one of the most interesting and challenging times of your life. [Donald Rumsfeld].
I can assure you, public service is a stimulating, proud and lively enterprise. It is not just a way of life, it is a way to live fully. [Lee H. Hamilton].
There's a truth about public service that is often unspoken and rarely understood - that the role of our elected officials is about much more than balancing budgets and ensuring the delivery of essential services. [J. B. Pritzker].
I learned that public service is a privilege that must be based on moral foundations. [Shimon Peres].
Whether it's the grind of the day to day, or a crisis, we all need to work together because that's what great public service is all about. [Charlie Baker].
For me, public service is an honor, and I have the ultimate respect for the rule of law. [Brian Sandoval].
