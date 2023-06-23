United Nations Public Service Day 2023: Inspiring Quotes for Social Media Status

United Nations Public Service Day is celebrated annually on 23 June. The day is recognised by the United Nations to create awareness among people about the significant role of public services in the development of a country. One of the major goals of observing the United Nations Public Service Day is to highlight the value of public service in advancing both good governance and sustainable development.

After the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 57/277 was established in 2002, the first United Nations Public Service Day was celebrated on 23 June 2003. The resolution focussed on bolstering public institutions, fostering transparency, and promoting participation, effectiveness, and efficiency of public services.

According to the United Nations, "The UN Public Service Day intends to celebrate the value and virtue of public service to the community; highlight the contribution of public service in the development process; recognize the work of public servants, and encourage young people to pursue careers in the public sector."