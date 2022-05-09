Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Posters, Quotes and Status

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 Quotes, Images and Wishes
(Photo: iStock)
Maharana Pratap was a very popular Hind Rajput King of Mewar. He was famous for his courage and valour. He was the 13th King of Mewar and his birth anniversary is observed on 9 May every year. The Hindu calendar shows that Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary falls on the Tritiya tithi of Jyeshtha’s Shukla Paksha. Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on Monday, 9 May 2022 and everybody will be a part of it.
The occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 is very near and everybody has started preparing for it.
Maharana Pratap is highly regarded by the people in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh so they organize different events to celebrate the day.
Here are a few Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 wishes and quotes that you can share with your friends and family while celebrating his birth anniversary on 9 May 2022.
Maharana Pratap has inspired many generations with his courage and bravery. We should all remember the brave King of Mewar and celebrate his birth anniversary. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 to everybody.
We all should feel proud to be born in a country which also belongs to Maharana Pratap, the brave King of Mewar. Wishing you all a very Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022.
On the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, we should all aspire to be as brave and courageous as him. A very Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 to everyone out there.
Let's take a look at a few famous quotes by the brave King of Mewar, Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary:
"Wo jo sukh mein ati Prasanna aur vipatti mein dar kar jhuk jaate hain, unhein naa hi safalta milti hai aur naa hi unka naam itihas ke panno pe likha jata hai." - Maharana Pratap.
"Apne amulya Jeevan ko aaram aur sukh ki zindagi banakar bekar karne se behtar ye hai ki tum apna Jeevan apne rashtriya ke liye samarpit karo aur desh ki seva karo." - Maharana Pratap.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)