International Workers Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Status for May Day

International Workers Day 2022 wishes, images and posters.
(Photo: iStock)
International Workers Day, also known as Labour Day or May Day, is observed on 1 May every year. The global event is organised to celebrate the working class and the labourers. People observe this day by organising events and functions. The works and contributions of the labourers are given importance on this day. People not only participate in events but also motivate each other to work hard.
As the occasion of International Workers Day 2022 is extremely near, here are a few wishes, messages, posters, and images that you can share to celebrate this day.
A very big thank you to all the workers of the nation. Happy International Workers Day 2022 to everybody.
Wishing all the honourable and hardworking labourers a Happy International Labours Day 2022. Thank you for working so hard every day.
All the hardworking labourers and people who work for the betterment of our society do not deserve recognition on just one day. They should be celebrated every day. Happy International Workers Day 2022.
Happy International May Day 2022. All my best wishes and luck to you, may you keep working hard and achieve all that you want in life.
A very Happy International Workers Day 2022 to the ones who have survived this year with great willpower and hard work. May you keep doing well in life and achieve all that you wish.
Happy International Workers Day 2022 to everyone.
Let's celebrate the hard work of the labourers.
International Labours day 2022 images.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)