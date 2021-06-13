Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, and Messages
Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated as regional public holiday in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.
Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be celebrated this year on 13 June 2021. This day marks the birth anniversary of the 13th King of Mewar, Maharana Pratap.
However, as per the English calendar, his birth anniversary falls on 9 May every year, whereas, as per the Hindu calendar his birth anniversary is celebrated on third day of Jyeshtha's Shukla Paksha. Therefore, it is being celebrated on 13 June this year.
Maharana Pratap, a brave king during the Mughal rule, is remembered for his courage and spirit.
His Jayanti is celebrated as regional public holiday in some states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.
To celebrate Maharana Pratap, the fearless king, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, and images for you to send to your family and friends.
Maharana Pratap Jayanti: Wishes, Images, Messages
- “Let us take inspiration from the strength and courage of Maharana Pratap Singh and fight for the honour of our country at all times. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.”
- “Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti. May the tales of Maharana Pratap Singh’s undefeated courage and spirit continue to inspire you.”
- “If there is anything that you should learn from the legends of Maharana Pratap, it is self-respect and virtuous behaviour. Heartiest greetings on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.”
- “Take inspiration from the heroic story of Maharana Pratap, who never surrendered to the Mughals and fought for what belonged to him and his people. Warm wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.”
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.