Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, and Messages

Maharana Pratap Jayanti will be celebrated this year on 13 June 2021. This day marks the birth anniversary of the 13th King of Mewar, Maharana Pratap.

However, as per the English calendar, his birth anniversary falls on 9 May every year, whereas, as per the Hindu calendar his birth anniversary is celebrated on third day of Jyeshtha's Shukla Paksha. Therefore, it is being celebrated on 13 June this year.

Maharana Pratap, a brave king during the Mughal rule, is remembered for his courage and spirit.

His Jayanti is celebrated as regional public holiday in some states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

To celebrate Maharana Pratap, the fearless king, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, and images for you to send to your family and friends.