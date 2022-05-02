Happy Eid al-Fitr 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Gif, Status, WhatsApp Messages
Eid-al-Fitr 2022: The occasion will be celebrated on 3 May 2022 as per the latest updates.
Eid al-Fitr is observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, and comes after the month of Ramzan. Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important celebrations of Islam and it is known as the Feast of Breaking the Fast.
This festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan, when Muslims across the world fast for 29 or 30 days. Eid-al-Fitr 2022 will most likely be celebrated on 3 May 2022, as per the latest updates.
During the holy month of Ramzan, people who follow the Muslim religion refrain from eating or drinking anything from dawn to sunset. Eid al-Fitr is the day that puts an end to this month-long fasting.
On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim community gather in mosques or Eidgahs to offer special prayers of Eid.
People thank Allah for the holy month of Ramzan and pray for everybody's well-being. They also hug each other and exchange good wishes on the occasion.
People get together with their friends and family on Eid al-Fitr, exchange sweets and gifts as part of the celebration. They also pay Zakat and Fitra, forms of charity mandated for those who can afford, to assist the needy people in the community.
Happy Eid al-Fitr 2022 Wishes, Messages, Quotes and SMS
On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2022, here are a few wishes, images, quotes and messages that you can share with your friends and family:
May Allah bless you and your family with peace and prosperity. Wish you a very joyous Eid al-Fitr 2022.
May Allah give you the strength to overcome every difficulty of life. Wish you and your family a very Happy Eid al-Fitr 2022
May Allah shower his blessings on you on this Holy day of Eid al-Fitr 2022. Happy Eid al-Fitr 2022 to you and your family.
Let's pray together so that the Almighty blesses you with happiness and peace. Happy Eid al-Fitr 2022 to everyone.
May Allah protect you and your family from every evil. A very warm and Happy Eid al-Fitr 2022 to everyone celebrating.
