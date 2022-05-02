Happy Eid al-Fitr 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Gif, Status, WhatsApp Messages

Eid al-Fitr is observed on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, and comes after the month of Ramzan. Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important celebrations of Islam and it is known as the Feast of Breaking the Fast.

This festival marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan, when Muslims across the world fast for 29 or 30 days. Eid-al-Fitr 2022 will most likely be celebrated on 3 May 2022, as per the latest updates.