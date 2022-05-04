International Firefighters' Day 2022: quotes, history and significance
(Image: iStock)
Firefighters work to protect the lives and property of other people. They dedicate their lives in the form of countless hours volunteering selflessly in the industry. In brief, they put their life at risk to protect others' life. Therefore, International Firefighters' Day is celebrated on 4 May every year globally.
International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD) is celebrated to seek the world's attention and help them recognize and honor the sacrifices of firefighters. The celebration aims to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible and it is due to the sincere work of the firefighters. It is a day to commemorate and thank the current and past firefighters for their contributions.
Let's have a look at the history, significance, theme, and quotes of International Firefighter's Day 2022.
“Firefighters Are True Heroes That You Can See Every Day. They Work Long Hours Each And Every Week, And They Do Not Ask For Special Attention.” – Brian Rogers
“As The Member Of A Firefighter Family Myself, Supporting The Widowed Families Of Rescue Workers Is An Important, Personal Cause Of Mine.” – Mark Sanchez
“Being A Firefighter Is As Close As You Get To Being A Modern Day Soldier In Your Home Country.” – Tom Dawson
“A Hero Is Someone Who Has Given His Or Her Life To Something Bigger Than Oneself.” – Joseph Campbell
“The Brave Man Is Not He Who Feels No Fear, For That Were Stupid And Irrational; But He, Whose Noble Soul Its Fear Subdues, And Bravely Dares The Danger Nature Shrinks From.” – Joanna Baillie
“Firefighter Appreciation Isn’t Just A Once A Year Affair Because Firefighters Are There For Each Of Us Every day.” – Byron Pulsifer
The International Firefighters' Day was established after a tragic incident in Australia's Linton. The incident took place on December 2, 1998, and was responsible for taking the lives of 5 firefighters who were trying to douse a fire.
The 5 firefighters included Garry Vredeveldt, Chris Evans, Stuart Davidson, Jason Thomas, and Matthew Armstrong who were part of a strike team and were rushed in to attend an SOS call.
A proposal was forwarded to all countries on January 4, 1999, to honor the firefighters and others who lose their lives while performing their duty.
One of the major reasons to celebrate International Firefighter's day is fire prevention and the need to improve intensive and thorough training.
On this day, people around the world express their gratitude in various forms like money donations to charities, campaigns by the firefighters' community, and helping in the firefighters’ medical treatment. Several communities and organizations work towards raising awareness about the dangers faced by firefighters. The symbol for International Firefighters' day is a red and blue ribbon.
