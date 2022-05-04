International Firefighters' Day 2022: Quotes, History, and Significance

Firefighters work to protect the lives and property of other people. They dedicate their lives in the form of countless hours volunteering selflessly in the industry. In brief, they put their life at risk to protect others' life. Therefore, International Firefighters' Day is celebrated on 4 May every year globally.

International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD) is celebrated to seek the world's attention and help them recognize and honor the sacrifices of firefighters. The celebration aims to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible and it is due to the sincere work of the firefighters. It is a day to commemorate and thank the current and past firefighters for their contributions.

Let's have a look at the history, significance, theme, and quotes of International Firefighter's Day 2022.