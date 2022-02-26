Maha Shivratri 2022 in India: Date and Significance of the Festival

Maha Shivratri 2022: Festival on 1 March 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
Maha Shivratri, popularly known as the "greatest night of Lord Shiva" will be celebrated all over India on 1 March 2022.
It is regarded as one of the most auspicious festivals for devotees of Lord Shiva.
The devotees of Lord Shiva will celebrate Maha Shivratri on 1 March 2022. On this auspicious day, devotees are going to worship Lord Shiva. They will observe a day-long fast and sit for the puja during midnight.
The third phase is on 2 March from 12:33 a.m. to 3:39 a.m. The fourth and last puja is from 3:39 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. on 2 March 2022.
On this day the devotees pay an ode to Mahadev. They seek his blessings to live a healthy and prosperous life. People also offer milk to the Shivaling and pray for moksha.
Women fast the whole day and pray to Lord Shiva so that he blesses them with a good husband. Many people believe that Maha Shivratri fast reminds devotees that pride, ego and falsehood lead to downfall only.
According to Hindu mythology, the night of Maha Shivratri marks the union of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati.
It is believed to happen on the fourteenth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Falgun.
Lord Shiva's devotees believe that on this day Shiva tied the nuptial knot with Goddess Parvati.
While Lord Shiva personifies Purusha which is mindfulness, Maa Parvati personified Prakriti which is nature. The union of consciousness and energy promotes creation.
Lord Shiva devotees celebrate this festival because it brings good luck. This festival also has the power to ward off the troubles and struggles of life.
