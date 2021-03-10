Maha Shivratri 2021: Mantras and Devotional Songs 

Maha Shivratri, the festival of Lord Shiva, will be celebrated on 11 March 2021. On this auspicious day, devotees of Lord Shiva all over the world worship him. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati married on this day.

One of the most significant part of the celebrations happens to be the mantras and devotional songs (bhajans) dedicated to Lord Shiva, who is also known as Bholenath. Devotees get absorbed in singing and dancing to these songs. This songs create a celebratory atmosphere on this auspicious day.

Shivaratri falls on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha of every month. Shivaratri occurs every month, however, according to the Hindu calendar, Shivaratri which falls in the month of Phalgun has the most significance and it is also known as Maha Shivratri.