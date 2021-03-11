Maha Shivratri 2021: Here’s What You Can Eat During Your Fasting

Maha Shivratri, an important day for Hindus, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This day is celebrated by the devotees of Lord Shiva with zeal and zest. This year, it is being celebrated on 11 March.

Many devotees believe that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati married on this day. Some also believe that Lord Shiva consumed poison churned out during the ‘Samudra Manthan’ on this day and held it in his throat, which turned it blue. That is why he is also called ‘Neelkanth’.

Irrespective of the beliefs, festivals in India remain incomplete without some mouthwatering dishes. Some people observe a complete fast on Shivratri, while others observe a partial fast, avoiding anything made with rice, pulses or wheat. In this article, we have mentioned a few dishes which can be consumed by those who are observing a fast on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.