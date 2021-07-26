Chhattisgarh Activist Pastes Pictures of Lord Shiva on Trees To Prevent Cutting

This step comes after the Public Works Department (PWD) has proposed to build a road stretching 8-kilometre from Taroud to Daihan in the Balod district of Chhattisgarh.

"The authorities are saying that just 2,900 trees would be cut for the project. [However], since the small plantation is not considered, I fear that the actual number will be over 20,000," he said in a statement to ANI.

He has urged other villagers to help out with his initiative too. Singh added that he is not against development, but not at the cost of the environment.

“Both global warming and pollution are causes of deforestation. We have to save the trees to save the planet,” said Singh.