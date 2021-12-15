'Brahmastra' Motion Poster Features Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva in a Mystical Avatar

The motion poster of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra was launched at a fan event on Wednesday. In a voiceover, Ranbir explains that there are changes happening in the world that others can't perceive. Alia Bhatt then asks why Ranbir's character Shiva is the only one who can sense them. Shiva is also equipped with magical powers and is tasked with saving the world.

The motion poster read, "The most powerful weapon in the universe is waking up," seemingly referring to the Brahmastra. The weapon, and its variants, are mythological weapons of unparalleled power. According to Hindu mythology, the weapons were created by Lord Brahma.