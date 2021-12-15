'Brahmastra' Motion Poster Features Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva in a Mystical Avatar
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt star in Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra: Part 1'.
The motion poster of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra was launched at a fan event on Wednesday. In a voiceover, Ranbir explains that there are changes happening in the world that others can't perceive. Alia Bhatt then asks why Ranbir's character Shiva is the only one who can sense them. Shiva is also equipped with magical powers and is tasked with saving the world.
The motion poster read, "The most powerful weapon in the universe is waking up," seemingly referring to the Brahmastra. The weapon, and its variants, are mythological weapons of unparalleled power. According to Hindu mythology, the weapons were created by Lord Brahma.
The motion poster features Ranbir Kapoor emerging from flames with a VFX trishul in hand with a silhouette of Lord Shiva holding the weapon in the background. The poster also revealed that the first part of the trilogy is scheduled to release on 9 September 2022.
Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Amitabh Bachchan with Mouni Roy playing the antagonist.
Here are some pictures of the Brahmastra team at the fan event:
Filmmaker Karan Johar had penned a note about the hard work that went into the making of Brahmastra adding that director Mukerji has ‘cinematically come of age.’
Karan Johar wrote, “Brahmastra is so much more than a motion picture for all of us…. It’s the largest endeavour I have seen a filmmaker take on … the longest hours I have seen a team work … the most laborious efforts put in by the cast And the crew…. It’s been a 7 year journey for Ayan from conception to visualisation and I have yet to witness a more passionate man than him…”
Johar added, “I go back to his innocent narration of #wakeupsid and I remember feeling so protective about him … I never imagined that he just like his debut film would so cinematically come of age…. That he would visualise a universe that is not only a pop culture fairy land but also an unimaginable one….. today we stand at the brink of its fruition ….. so many collective gasps that need to let go and blend with the universe of an audience!”
