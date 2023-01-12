Lohri Decoration Ideas 2023: Easy and Creative Ways to Decorate Your Home

Happy Lohri 2023 decoration ideas
(Photo: iStock)
Lohri is an important festival for the Sikhs and Punjabis and they are always excited to mark the beginning of the harvest festival. Lohri is a festival that's celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti. So, this year Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on 15 January and Lohri will be celebrated on 14 January.
It is believed that Lohri is an important festival for a newborn child or a new daughter-in-law thus people celebrate the festival with grandeur and decorate their offices or houses to welcome them into their family.
Today, we will share a few decoration ideas for people to help you make it easier to make the celebration special.
Lohri is a festival of light, fire, and love. So you can use candles and lights to decorate your home. You can use the colorful LED lights on your patio, balcony, and halls while the dinner table and bedrooms can be decorated with scented candles to spread positivity and aroma.
You can use a hint of Punjabi décor in your house and the place where the bonfire is lit. You can use colorful beds, and tassels to decorate the place and lay the benches around the bonfire to enjoy the warmth in winter.
You can also set up a photo booth near the bonfire. It can be a sort of return gift to your guests. You can use instant cameras for this so that everyone can get a hard copy of the photos and memories they wish to remember for life.
Rangoli adds color and creativity to every festival. You can make rangoli near the bonfire with vibrant designs to beautify the area. You can either choose to make rangoli with flowers or use rangoli powder, even on the front door or porch of the house.
Flowers are the easiest and most fun way to add color and smell to your house. You can decorate the entrance of your house and the place of worship with colorful flowers. You can use colorful marigold flowers to make garlands and hang them in front of the door and hang them at the entrance.
You can also use earthen pots and hand-painted glass bottles to decorate the home. The earthen pots will make the festival more relatable. it is also one of the cost-effective ways to fill your house with vibrant and colorful decor. Earthen pots, colorful bangles, hand-painted bottles, and pinwheels can add life to the decoration.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)