International Day for Rural Women 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

International Day for Rural Women 2022 celebrates rural women and their achievements. We often ignore or forget about the struggles faced by rural women thus this is a way to appreciate their hard work and contributions to the development of rural communities.

It also reminds the rural women that they are not alone and they can always ask for a helping hand. There are millions of women in remote rural areas who need our help but cannot ask for it or do not have the means. We can help these women in various ways from basic amenities to financial aid.

It is a reminder to fight against stereotypes and help women break gender and social norms. We need to be the way to provide strength to these women fighting against prejudices and stereotypes. We need to help them move on from social discrimination and barriers.