International Day of the Girl Child: Theme, Quotes, History, & Significance

International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated on 11 October every year and this day is recognized as an annual and internationally recognized observance.

This event empowers girls and helps amplify their voices. Like International Women’s Day, International Day of the Girl Child also acknowledges the significance, power, and potential of adolescent girls. This day is observed every year with the aim to eliminate gender-based challenges like child marriages, poor learning opportunities, violence, and discrimination faced by young girls.

Let us be more informed about the International Day of the Girl Child by knowing about its history, significance and theme.