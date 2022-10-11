International Day of the Girl Child: Theme, Quotes, History, & Significance

Happy International Day of the girl child.
International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated on 11 October every year and this day is recognized as an annual and internationally recognized observance.
This event empowers girls and helps amplify their voices. Like International Women’s Day, International Day of the Girl Child also acknowledges the significance, power, and potential of adolescent girls. This day is observed every year with the aim to eliminate gender-based challenges like child marriages, poor learning opportunities, violence, and discrimination faced by young girls.
Let us be more informed about the International Day of the Girl Child by knowing about its history, significance and theme.
The theme for International Day of Girl Child 2022 is "Our time is now—our rights, our future"
“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher
“If you really want to fly, just harness your power to your passion. Honor your calling. Everybody has one. Trust your heart and success will come to you” – Oprah Winfrey
"To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams." – Hillary Clinton
“My mother always told me, ‘hide your face people are looking at you.' I would reply, ‘it does not matter; I am also looking at them'.” – Malala Yousafzai
“In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders.” – Sheryl Sandberg
“A wise woman wishes to be no one's enemy; a wise woman refuses to be anyone's victim.” – Maya Angelou
In the year 1995, the Beijing Declaration was adopted by the UN during the World Conference on Women in Beijing and the resolution highlighted the need for girls' rights all around the world.
It was on 19 December 2011 when the United Nations General Assembly declared 11 October as the International Day of the Girl Child with an agenda to focus on the fulfilment of the human rights of girls and curb the challenges that they have to face.
International day of the girl child is celebrated to empower little girls and raise awareness for the rights of little girls who get oppressed around the world. This day reminds us that an educated and skilled woman contributes more to society than an uneducated, unskilled, socially abused woman.
Adolescence is an important phase of a women's thus determining the trajectory of girls’ lives. The international day of girl child helps us to remember that it is important to empower girls at this vulnerable age. There is a need to take initiative to nurture girls that directly impact society. This day provides a platform for underprivileged girls to raise their voice and demand equality of rights, education, and health.
