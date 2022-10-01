International Coffee Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Images and Status

International Coffee Day is celebrated on 1 October every year around the world. Who doesn't love a cup of coffee, today is the day to appreciate what it means to us. It is the first thing we look forward to keeping us awake after long hours of sleepless nights, keeps us running on tight schedules and it is also fun to enjoy coffee over a gossip session with friends.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world. There are 25 million coffee farms in 50 countries and 40% of it is grown in Brazil. Thus today we are here with images, quotes, posters, and messages to appreciate the contribution of these farmers and the coffee itself.