International Coffee Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Images and Status

Here are some quotes for coffee lovers on International Coffee Day
(Photo: iStock)
International Coffee Day is celebrated on 1 October every year around the world. Who doesn't love a cup of coffee, today is the day to appreciate what it means to us. It is the first thing we look forward to keeping us awake after long hours of sleepless nights, keeps us running on tight schedules and it is also fun to enjoy coffee over a gossip session with friends.
It wouldn't be wrong to say that coffee is one of the most popular drinks in the world. There are 25 million coffee farms in 50 countries and 40% of it is grown in Brazil. Thus today we are here with images, quotes, posters, and messages to appreciate the contribution of these farmers and the coffee itself.
"It's amazing how the world begins to change through the eyes of a cup of coffee.” – Donna A. Favors
“As long as there was coffee in the world, how bad could things be?”― Cassandra Clare
“Coffee. Creative lighter fluid.” – Floyd Maxwell
“I’d rather take coffee than compliments just now.”― Louisa May Alcott
“No one can understand the truth until he drinks of coffee’s frothy goodness.” — Sheik Abd-al-Kabir
“Coffee smells like freshly ground heaven.” – Jessi Lane Adams
“I orchestrate my mornings to the tune of coffee.” – Terri Guillemets
happy Coffee day
International Coffee day 2022
Let's celebrate coffee day with a cup of coffee
International coffee day is the celebration of taste and bliss in the form of coffee. Happy International Coffee day
Coffee is what makes us alive every morning and keeps us sane through sleepless nights. Let's celebrate coffee on this international coffee day 2022.
Coffee is a magical drink and no one can deny about its immense power and potential.
We should thank the coffee farmers and manufacturers for this wonderful gift they provide us with. Thanks to all behind the morning cup of coffee.
A cup of coffee can make your terrible day better, it can give you hope and a sense of joy for the time being. Happy Coffee day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)