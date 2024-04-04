Laylat-al-Qadr 2024: Date, History & Significance of Night of Power in Ramadan

Laylat-al-Qadr or Laylat-ul-Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr is one of the sacred nights in the Islamic Calendar. It falls in the last ten nights of Ramadan, and has a great significance among all Muslims. Also known as the Night of Power and Night of Decree, Laylat-al-Qadr is the occasion when Holy Quran was was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

There is no exact date of Laylat-al-Qadr because Muslims are supposed to search it in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan [Sahih Bukhari]. As mentioned in the Bukhari and Muslim, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, "Humankind will never know the exact date of Laylatul Qadr. However, it is most likely one of the odd nights in the last ten nights of Ramadan – Allah knows best."