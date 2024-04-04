Laylat-al-Qadr 2024: Date, History & Significance of Night of Power in Ramadan

Laylat al-Qadr Date in India: When will be night of power celebrated this year.
(Photo: zamzam.com)
Laylat-al-Qadr or Laylat-ul-Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr is one of the sacred nights in the Islamic Calendar. It falls in the last ten nights of Ramadan, and has a great significance among all Muslims. Also known as the Night of Power and Night of Decree, Laylat-al-Qadr is the occasion when Holy Quran was was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).
There is no exact date of Laylat-al-Qadr because Muslims are supposed to search it in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan [Sahih Bukhari]. As mentioned in the Bukhari and Muslim, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, "Humankind will never know the exact date of Laylatul Qadr. However, it is most likely one of the odd nights in the last ten nights of Ramadan – Allah knows best."
As mentioned above, there is no specific date of Laylat-al-Qadr. However, it is expected that the Laylatul Qadr in India will be observed on the 27th night of Ramadan i.e. 6th April 2024.
According to the believers of Islam, Laylat al-Qadr is one of the sacred nights because it is the same night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad through the angel Jibreel. After that the last messenger of Allah continued to receive verses of the Quran over 23 years. Shab-e-Qadr is the blessed night during which angels descend to earth and bless the believers who are indulged in the acts of prayer and supplication.
The significance of Laylat al-Qadr is vast. It is a very powerful and sacred night in Islam. According to believers, every good act performed on this night is rewarded 1000 times. For example, a charity on Shab e Qadr is equal to thousand months of charity, and will be rewarded accordingly. Similarly, reciting Holy Quran on the night of power is equal to thousand months of recitation. On the occasion of Laylat al-Qadr, Muslims should pray as much as they can, as it is believed that all the prayers are accepted on this blessed night.
As mentioned in Holy Quran (93:7), "Laylatul Qadr is better than a thousand months."
Following are some of the ways to observe Laylat al-Qadr - the night of power and forgiveness.
Perform compulsory as well as voluntary prayers.
Recite Holy Quran.
Seek forgiveness for past sins.
Make Dua for yourself and your loved ones.
Seek repentance for all major and minor sins.
Indulge in acts of charity.
Keep fast.
Muslims should recite Surah-al-Qadr in abundance on the night of Shab-e-Qadr, which is mentioned below.
Innaa anzalnaahu fee lailatil qadr; Wa maa adraaka ma lailatul qadr; Lailatul qadri khairum min alfee shahr; Tanaz zalul malaa-ikatu war roohu feeha bi izni-rab bihim min kulli amr; Salaamun hiya hattaa mat la’il fajr
[Meaning: Indeed, We sent the Qur’an down during the Night of Decree; And what can make you know what is the Night of Decree? The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months; The angels and the Spirit descend therein by permission of their Lord for every matter; Peace it is until the emergence of dawn]
The specific Dua that Muslims should recite on the powerful and sacred night of Laylat-ul-Qasr is mentioned below.
Allahumma innaka Afuwwun [Karimun ] tuhibbul `afwa fa`fu `annee
[Meaning: O Allah, indeed you are pardoning and generous; you love to pardon, so pardon us].
According to Islam, there are two signs of Laylat al-Qadr, which are mentioned below.
1. The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “On the morning following Laylatul-Qadr, the sun rises without any rays, as if it were a brass dish, until it rises up.” (Hadith | Muslim).
2. Allah’s Messenger (peace be upon him), said: “Laylatul-Qadr is calm and pleasant, neither hot nor cold, the sun rises on its morning being feeble and red.” (Hadith| Ibn Khuzaimah).
