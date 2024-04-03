Jumat-ul-Vida 2024: Date, History, and Significance of Last Friday of Ramadan

The significance of Alvida Jumma is immense. On this day Muslims offer extra prayers, recite holy Quran, and indulge in charitable acts. The last Friday of Ramadan also known as Jamat ul-Wida is observed with great zeal and enthusiasm across the world, and promotes prosperity, peace and happiness.

According to Islamic scholars, Jumat-ul-Vida is extremely sacred, and those who fast and offer prayers on this day will be forgiven for their past sins. It is a time of repentance, forgiveness, and happiness.

As per Abu Hurairah, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:

[The best day on which the sun has risen is Friday; on it Adam was created and on it he was made to enter Paradise].

On Friday, also, Adam was expelled from Paradise.

And the [last] hour (i.e. the Day of Resurrection) will take place on no day other than Friday”. (Muslim)

