Jumat-ul-Vida 2024: Date, History, and Significance of Last Friday of Ramadan

Jumat-ul-Vida 2024: Date, History, and Significance.
(Photo: iStock)
The holy month of Ramadan is about to conclude, and it will be followed by the major religious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr. This year, Eid-ul-Fitr in India will be celebrated on 10 or 11 April 2024 depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. Jumat-ul-Vida or Jamat ul-Wida is the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, and it is a time of great spiritual significance for Muslims.
The word Jamaat ul Vida is Arabic, and it translates to Friday of Farewell. The term comes from the words "Juma" and "Wida," which mean gathering and farewell. Jamaat ul Vida is also known as Al-Jumu'ah al-Yateemah and Alvida Jumma. It is a momentous occasion that brings Muslims closer to their faith and encourages them to perform good deeds.
On the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida, the sacred book of Quran is recited, and special prayers are offered by the followers of Islam. In addition, Muslims also participate in social activities such as feeding the needy and poor, and they visit mosques in congregation to recite prayers for world peace, prosperity, and harmony.
Jamat ul-Wida is a day of reflection and gratitude, as Muslims express their devotion to Allah and seek His blessings for the future. As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, Muslims around the world prepare for the grand celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival marks the end of the fasting period and is a time for family, friends, and communities to come together and rejoice in the blessings of Allah.
This year, Jumat-ul-Vida or Alvida Jumma will be celebrated on Friday, 5 April 2024.
Friday is the holiest day of the week in Islamic culture. It is the best and sacred day of the week according to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). Many Muslims believe that if they spend Friday praying and reading the Holy Quran, they will be protected by Allah for the rest of the week.
Although all Fridays are important, the last Friday of the month of Ramadan is particularly significant. According to the history of Jamat Al Vida, an angel of Allah enters the mosque and listens to the imam during Friday prayers. People are rewarded for going to the mosque early in the morning to pray on Jamat ul Wida. Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) also said that Allah would forgive the sins of those who offer the Friday Namaz.
The significance of Alvida Jumma is immense. On this day Muslims offer extra prayers, recite holy Quran, and indulge in charitable acts. The last Friday of Ramadan also known as Jamat ul-Wida is observed with great zeal and enthusiasm across the world, and promotes prosperity, peace and happiness.
According to Islamic scholars, Jumat-ul-Vida is extremely sacred, and those who fast and offer prayers on this day will be forgiven for their past sins. It is a time of repentance, forgiveness, and happiness.
As per Abu Hurairah, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:
[The best day on which the sun has risen is Friday; on it Adam was created and on it he was made to enter Paradise].
On Friday, also, Adam was expelled from Paradise.
And the [last] hour (i.e. the Day of Resurrection) will take place on no day other than Friday”. (Muslim)
