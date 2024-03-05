Ramadan 2024 Fasting Rules: Do's and Don'ts To Follow During a Fast in Ramzan

The holy and blessed month of Ramadan is almost around the corner. It is an auspicious occasion for all the Muslims of the world. During Ramzan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, prayer extra prayers, and abstain from food, drinks, physical intimacy, sinful behavior, and smoking. The significance of Ramadan is to please Allah, seek forgiveness, and attain spiritual purification. This year, Ramadan in India will start from 11 or 12 March 2024. The moon sighting may take place on the evening of 11 March.

The fasts of Ramadan are obligatory for all Muslims. However, merely keeping a fast does not suffice. There are certain Ramzan fasting rules that Muslims should follow to get the rewards from Allah. Let us read about the Ramadan 2024 Do's and Don'ts below to make sure that the Ramadan fasts are valid and authentic.