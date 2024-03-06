Ramadan 2024: Debunking Some Common Myths and Misconceptions of Ramzan Fasting

Ramadan 2024: Debunking Ramzan Fasting Myths.
The holy and blessed month of Ramadan is almost around the corner. During this month, all Muslims around the world keep fasts from dawn to dusk, abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, sexual pleasures, disrespectful behavior, and more. Ramzan is about pleasing almighty Allah and seeking forgiveness. It is a month of blessing, humility, happiness, and gratitude.
Keeping fasts during Ramadan is obligatory for all Muslims. However, under certain special circumstances Muslims can opt not to fast. There are several misconceptions among people regarding the Ramadan fasts. Let us check out some of the myths of Ramadan fasting below to enjoy a happy and prosperous Ramadan.
Following are some of the common myths and misconceptions of fasting during Ramzan.
Ramadan is only about refraining from eating and drinking.
Ramadan fasts are obligatory for everyone and there are no exceptions.
Keeping Ramadan fasts are harmful for health.
The date of Ramadan is same every year and doesn't change.
Brushing your teeth while fasting is not allowed in Ramadan.
Swallowing saliva during fasts is not allowed.
Eating anything accidently breaks your fast.
Smoking doesn't break your fast.
Fasting people must rest and avoid working.
Taking injections breaks the fast.
Using perfume is not allowed during Ramadan.
Bleeding breaks the fast.
Taking a bath while fasting is not allowed.
Travelling is not allowed during Ramadan.
1. Ramadan is not only about refraining from eating and drinking. It is about abstaining from sins, rude behavior, wrongdoings, sexual pleasures, smoking, and more. The whole point of keeping Ramadan fasts is to become resilient and patient, adopt good behavior, spiritual, moral, and character development. If you just refrain from eating and drinking but don't give up bad habits, the purpose of Ramadan fasts is not served.
2. There is no doubt that Ramadan fasts are obligatory for all Muslims. However, there are certain people who are exempted from fasting. These include the following.
Pregnant and lactating women.
Old and sick people.
Children who have not attained maturity yet.
People with chronic health conditions like Diabetes, heart problems, and more.
People who have to take some medicines necessarily, and can't break the treatment cycle.
Menstruating women.
People who are travelling due to genuine reasons.
3. There is no scientific evidence that keeping fasts are harmful for the healthy people. In fact, there are plenty of evidences suggesting the health benefits of Ramzan fasts. Only people with any chronic health condition must avoid keeping Ramadan fasts.
4. All Muslims festivals are based on moon sighting and Ramadan is no exception. Since Muslims follow lunar calendar, every year the month of Ramazan falls 10 days earlier. Therefore, it is wrong to say that Ramadan date is same every year.
5. Brushing your teeth doesn't break the fast. However, fasting people must refrain from intentionally swallowing water or tooth paste. As long as you are taking care of these things, brushing your teeth is totally allowed in Ramadan.
6. Saliva is a natural substance produced in our mouth. Therefore, it is stupid to say that swallowing saliva breaks the fast. Fasting prohibits you from consuming any external substance not something that is already there.
7. If you eat or drink anything unintentionally during Ramadan, this will not break the fast. Once you remember that you have eaten something mistakenly, you can rinse your mouth and continue the fast. However, if you eat something intentionally, even if it is a tiny piece of bread, your fast will break.
8. People who think that smoking is not a food so it won't break the fast are not only ignorant but stupid also. While taking a puff from a cigarette, cigar, or vape, the particles directly reach lungs via stomach. Therefore, smoking definitely breaks the fast. Anyway, smoking is prohibited in Islam, therefore smoking should be a big 'NO'.
9. It is good to rest while fasting because that way you can focus more on reciting Holy Quran and prayers. However, working during Ramadan is not prohibited, and doesn't break the fast. It is totally a person's choice to work or not during Ramadan.
10. Taking injections during Ramadan fasts is not prohibited if it is essential for your health. However, taking nutrients or glucose via injections may break the fast. If an taking an injection is a part of your critical treatment regimen, you can have it without any doubt.
11. Applying perfume doesn't break your fast because it is an external substance, and not any food. Therefore, grab a bottle of nice perfume and make your Ramadan special.
12. No, bleeding doesn't break your fast unless it is menstrual blood. If you get injured and start bleeding, you can continue the fast. However, if the bleeding is harmful and may be life threatening, you must break the fast because health comes first. However, normal bleeding doesn't break the fast. If a fasting women gets her periods suddenly, that will definitely break the fast.
13. Taking a bath doesn't break the fast unless you swallow any water intentionally. Unless you are someone who hates bathing daily, you must take a regular bath in Ramadan to stay active and fresh.
14. People should avoid unnecessary travels during Ramadan. However, if you have to travel genuinely, you can skip fasting and later compensate it. Travelling during Ramadan is not prohibited.
