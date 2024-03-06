Ramadan 2024: Debunking Some Common Myths and Misconceptions of Ramzan Fasting

7. If you eat or drink anything unintentionally during Ramadan, this will not break the fast. Once you remember that you have eaten something mistakenly, you can rinse your mouth and continue the fast. However, if you eat something intentionally, even if it is a tiny piece of bread, your fast will break.

8. People who think that smoking is not a food so it won't break the fast are not only ignorant but stupid also. While taking a puff from a cigarette, cigar, or vape, the particles directly reach lungs via stomach. Therefore, smoking definitely breaks the fast. Anyway, smoking is prohibited in Islam, therefore smoking should be a big 'NO'.

9. It is good to rest while fasting because that way you can focus more on reciting Holy Quran and prayers. However, working during Ramadan is not prohibited, and doesn't break the fast. It is totally a person's choice to work or not during Ramadan.

10. Taking injections during Ramadan fasts is not prohibited if it is essential for your health. However, taking nutrients or glucose via injections may break the fast. If an taking an injection is a part of your critical treatment regimen, you can have it without any doubt.