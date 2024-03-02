Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ramadan 2024 Start Date: Ramzan Dates in India, Pakistan, UAE & Other Countries

Ramadan 2024 Start Date: Ramzan Dates in India, Pakistan, UAE & Other Countries

Ramadan 2024: Check out the start dates of Ramzan in different countries like India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia & more.
Saima Andrabi
Lifestyle
Updated:

Ramadan 2024: Dates of Ramadan in Different Countries.

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ramadan 2024: Dates of Ramadan in Different Countries.</p></div>
The holy and blessed month of Ramadan is almost around the corner. It is one of the auspicious months in the Islamic Calendar, and is observed by all the Muslims of the world. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, and abstain from eating, drinking, and smoking. This month is known by several names like Ramazan, Ramzan, Ramzaan, and promotes gratitude, charity, good deeds, and patience.

Every year, Ramadan falls after the month of Shaban. This year, Ramadan is expected to start from 11 March and end on 9 April 2024. However, the exact dates will be confirmed only after the Ramadan moon sighting. Since the Ramadan start dates vary in different countries, we have curated the list for you below.

Ramadan Start Dates in Different Countries

Here is the expected list of Ramadan start dates in different countries.

Algeria: 11 March 2024

Bahrain: 11 March 2024

Bangladesh: 12 March 12 2024

United Arab Emirates and Dubai: 11 March 2024

Egypt: 12 March 2024

India: 12 March 2024

Indonesia: 12 March 2024

Kuwait: 11 March 2024

Lebanon: 11 March 2024

Maldives: 11 March 2024

Morocco: 12 March 2024

North Macedonia: 12 March 2024

Oman: 11 March 2024

Pakistan: 11 March 2024

Qatar: 11 March 2024

Saudi Arabia: 11 March 2024

Senegal: 11 March 2024

South Africa: 11 March 2024

Tunisia: 11 March 2024

Turkey: 11 March 2024

UK: 11 March 2024

USA: 11 March 2024

(Note: All these dates are corresponding to Ramadan 1445 in the Islamic calendar).

Published: 02 Mar 2024,11:28 AM IST

