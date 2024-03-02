Ramadan 2024 Start Date: Ramzan Dates in India, Pakistan, UAE & Other Countries

The holy and blessed month of Ramadan is almost around the corner. It is one of the auspicious months in the Islamic Calendar, and is observed by all the Muslims of the world. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, and abstain from eating, drinking, and smoking. This month is known by several names like Ramazan, Ramzan, Ramzaan, and promotes gratitude, charity, good deeds, and patience.

Every year, Ramadan falls after the month of Shaban. This year, Ramadan is expected to start from 11 March and end on 9 April 2024. However, the exact dates will be confirmed only after the Ramadan moon sighting. Since the Ramadan start dates vary in different countries, we have curated the list for you below.