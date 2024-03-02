Ramadan 2024 Start Date: Ramzan Dates in India, Pakistan, UAE & Other Countries

Ramadan 2024: Dates of Ramadan in Different Countries.
(Photo: iStock)
The holy and blessed month of Ramadan is almost around the corner. It is one of the auspicious months in the Islamic Calendar, and is observed by all the Muslims of the world. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, and abstain from eating, drinking, and smoking. This month is known by several names like Ramazan, Ramzan, Ramzaan, and promotes gratitude, charity, good deeds, and patience.
Every year, Ramadan falls after the month of Shaban. This year, Ramadan is expected to start from 11 March and end on 9 April 2024. However, the exact dates will be confirmed only after the Ramadan moon sighting. Since the Ramadan start dates vary in different countries, we have curated the list for you below.
Here is the expected list of Ramadan start dates in different countries.
Algeria: 11 March 2024
Bahrain: 11 March 2024
Bangladesh: 12 March 12 2024
United Arab Emirates and Dubai: 11 March 2024
Egypt: 12 March 2024
India: 12 March 2024
Indonesia: 12 March 2024
Kuwait: 11 March 2024
Lebanon: 11 March 2024
Maldives: 11 March 2024
Morocco: 12 March 2024
North Macedonia: 12 March 2024
Oman: 11 March 2024
Pakistan: 11 March 2024
Qatar: 11 March 2024
Saudi Arabia: 11 March 2024
Senegal: 11 March 2024
South Africa: 11 March 2024
Tunisia: 11 March 2024
Turkey: 11 March 2024
UK: 11 March 2024
USA: 11 March 2024
(Note: All these dates are corresponding to Ramadan 1445 in the Islamic calendar).
