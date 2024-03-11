Ramadan Mubarak 2024: Happy Ramzan Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Images To Share

The holy month of Ramadan has arrived, and Muslims can't hold their excitement. During Ramzan, Muslims keep a day long fast from dawn till dusk, seek forgiveness, and deeply involve in the acts of charity. While fasting, Muslims are supposed to refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual pleasures.

The blessed month of Ramadan begins after moon sighting because all Muslim festivals are based on Lunar Calendar. Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and several other countries will be observe Ramadan from today, 11 March 2024 while as India will start Ramadan fasts from 12 March 2024 after moon sighting today.

We have curated a list of Ramadan Mubarak wishes, messages, images, and quotes for you to share with your loved ones to make this occasion more special.