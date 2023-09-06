Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Temples & Places to Visit on Janmashtami; Details Here

Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami 2023 is scheduled to be observed on two days, 6 September and 7 September, in India. As we are gearing up to observe the festival, devotees are organising everything to celebrate the event. It is important to note that the festival is observed on the Ashtami or the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada. We should observe the day with great enthusiasm and joy.

On Krishna Janmashtami, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. As per old traditions and rituals, Dahi Handi is organised in different places across the country. People form a human pyramid and break the pot of dahi that hangs above the ground. Lord Krishna loved to eat dahi and butter so people follow this ritual during Janmashtami.