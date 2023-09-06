Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Temples & Places to Visit on Janmashtami; Details Here

Places you can visit on Krishna Janmashtami are here for the readers.
(Photo: iStock)
Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami 2023 is scheduled to be observed on two days, 6 September and 7 September, in India. As we are gearing up to observe the festival, devotees are organising everything to celebrate the event. It is important to note that the festival is observed on the Ashtami or the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada. We should observe the day with great enthusiasm and joy.
On Krishna Janmashtami, devotees seek the blessings of Lord Krishna. As per old traditions and rituals, Dahi Handi is organised in different places across the country. People form a human pyramid and break the pot of dahi that hangs above the ground. Lord Krishna loved to eat dahi and butter so people follow this ritual during Janmashtami.
Here are a few famous temples and places you should visit on Krishna Janmashtami 2023 to make the festival more auspicious:
Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura
This temple is built around the prison cell where Vasudeva and Devaki, Lord Krishna's parents, were believed to be held captive by his uncle Kansa. It is important to note that the complex has other temples devoted to Lord Krishna that you must visit during the festival.
Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan
This is one of the most famous temples that worship Lord Krishna. One should note that the Banke Bihari Temple is one of the seven temples of the Thakur of Vrindavan.
Dwarkadish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat
This temple is also known as Jagat Mandir. It is situated at the top of a small hill and one can reach the temple by climbing more than fifty steps. The best time to visit this temple is during Janmashtami because it is well-decorated and people can offer prayers to Lord Krishna.
Krishna Temple in Guruvayur
This temple is counted among the most prominent pilgrimages in India. It is decorated properly during Janmashtami and grand prayer services are conducted during the festival.
