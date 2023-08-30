Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 Shubh Muhurat: What Is the Correct Time To Tie Rakhi?

Raksha Bandhan, also known as the Rakhi festival is observed every year to celebrate and honor the bond between sisters and brothers. Sisters keep fast and tie the Rakhi on the brother's wrist and pray for their better health and well-being. It is believed that in return, brothers promise to protect sisters from anything that may harm them.

This festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the purest bond of brothers and sisters who may fight or argue but will always find a way to each other and their happiness. This year, the festival will be celebrated for two days- 30 and 31 August thus people are confused as to when should they tie Rakhi and perform the rituals of Raksha Bandhan 2023.