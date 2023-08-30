Happy Raksha Bandhan 2023 Shubh Muhurat: What Is the Correct Time To Tie Rakhi?

Raksha Bandhan 2023
(Photo: iStock)
Raksha Bandhan, also known as the Rakhi festival is observed every year to celebrate and honor the bond between sisters and brothers. Sisters keep fast and tie the Rakhi on the brother's wrist and pray for their better health and well-being. It is believed that in return, brothers promise to protect sisters from anything that may harm them.
This festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the purest bond of brothers and sisters who may fight or argue but will always find a way to each other and their happiness. This year, the festival will be celebrated for two days- 30 and 31 August thus people are confused as to when should they tie Rakhi and perform the rituals of Raksha Bandhan 2023.
The Rakhi festival will be celebrated on the evening of 30th August 2023 and it will continue until the evening of 31st August 2023. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 10:45 AM on 30 August while Bhadra will begin at about the same time at 11:00 AM. Bhadra will end at 9:03 PM, thus the two dates of the festival have been decided. During the Bhadra Kaal, no Raksha Bandhan rituals should be performed. Purnima Tithi ends on 31 August 2023 at 7:05 AM. People can celebrate the festival either on August 30, after 9:01 PM, or the next morning before 7:05 AM on August 31.
Yes, Raksha Bandhan can be celebrated on 31 August 2023 but sisters should tie Rakhi on brother's wrist before 7:05 AM.
The best time to celebrate Rakhi is after 9:01 PM on August 30 but the most auspicious time would be before 7:05 AM on 31 August.
