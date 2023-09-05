10 Janmashtami Decoration Ideas To Try At Home

1. Indian festivals are known for their color, fun, and grandeur. One fun way to add color to the decoration is using colorful sarees and dupattas to make drapes near the doors, windows, or on the wall. You can also use it behind the Krishna idol to decorate the space where the puja will be performed.

2. Flowers are the best way to decorate the house or space for any occasion. You can use fresh flowers, artificial flowers, or a combination of both. Fresh flowers have a different vibe to them. They have different and unique colors and also make the space smell beautiful.

3. There are no Indian festivals without lighting diyas, candles, or incense sticks. But we can not only use them for prayers and rituals but also for decorations There are different types of candles and diyas in the market that can enhance the beauty of the decorated space. Scented candles and diyas can add aroma to the celebration.

4. One of the easy and fun ways to decorate the house on Janmashtami is making rangoli. You can use colors and flowers to make beautiful and simple designs in front of the entrance, different doors around the house, or in front of the temple in your house.

5. Torans are used to decorate the main entrance of the home. The main idea behind decorating the houses with Torans is to please and attract the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi. It is also a way to welcome the guests, Lord Krishna in the case of Janmashtami.