Janmashtami 2023 is scheduled to be celebrated on both, 6 and 7 September, in India. It is important to note that while the main Janmashtami festivities will take place on Wednesday, 6 September, the Dahi Handi celebrations are set to be held on Thursday, 7 September, across the country. You should start preparing for the festival if you are a devotee of Lord Krishna. One should also know the significance and history of the Dahi Handi ritual during this festival.

Dahi Handi events are an extremely important part of Krishna Janmashtami. This ritual is most famous in Maharashtra and devotees organise it every year. Everybody should note that the festival of Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna. Therefore, his devotees organise all sorts of events that will make Lord Krishna happy on this auspicious date.