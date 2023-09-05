Janmashtami 2023 is scheduled to be celebrated on both, 6 and 7 September, in India. It is important to note that while the main Janmashtami festivities will take place on Wednesday, 6 September, the Dahi Handi celebrations are set to be held on Thursday, 7 September, across the country. You should start preparing for the festival if you are a devotee of Lord Krishna. One should also know the significance and history of the Dahi Handi ritual during this festival.
Dahi Handi events are an extremely important part of Krishna Janmashtami. This ritual is most famous in Maharashtra and devotees organise it every year. Everybody should note that the festival of Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birthday of Lord Krishna. Therefore, his devotees organise all sorts of events that will make Lord Krishna happy on this auspicious date.
Dahi Handi is an integral event in this festival because it portrays Lord Krishna's love for butter and dahi. Everybody who knows Lord Krishna is aware that he used to eat butter and dahi all the time.
Dahi Handi 2023: How To Celebrate?
During Krishna Janmashtami, a group of young men form a human pyramid to break a pot filled with dahi. The Dahi Handi is placed high above the ground and the human pyramid has to be steady to reach and break the pot.
Various groups take part in Dahi Handi competitions across the country. It's a challenging task that is based on teamwork, coordination, and balance. The Dahi Handi event is a traditional ritual that makes the festival special for all.
It is important to note that the breaking of the Handi focuses on the playful and prankish nature of Lord Krishna.
Dahi Handi 2023: Date and Significance
As per the official details, Lord Krishna took birth on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu calendar month Bhadrapada. The Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Ashtami Tithi will be for two days, 6 and 7 September.
The traditional Dahi Handi celebrations will take place on 7 September, as per the tithi so devotees should make preparations accordingly.
The significance of the Dahi Handi festival is beyond fun and games. It focuses on teamwork and cooperation. It also portrays the friendship between young Krishna and his friends who would form human pyramids to reach the pots of butter.
Therefore, this event is important and everyone should organise it to relive the old traditions.
