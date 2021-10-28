IRCTC Festive Season Discounts 2021: Book Your Tickets Now

IRCTC festive season disocunts 2021.
(Photo Courtesy: IRCTC)
Owing to the festive season in India, most working citizens tend to travel back home. Keeping this in mind, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an amazing festive season offer wherein if you are travelling during Diwali 2021, Bhai Dooj 2021 or Chhath Puja 2021, you are in luck.
Customers booking flight or train tickets from #IRCTCAir can avail attractive discounts now. In a tweet from the IRCTC's official Twitter handle, the IRCTC has revealed that customers can book their tickets with a range of benefits such as free insurance of 50 lakh, LTC (Leave Travel Concession) fares, and special defence fares.
Moreover, customers will only have to pay a minimum convenience fee of Rs 50.
Customers who possess an IRCTC SBI Card Premier, will get an additional 5% value-back facility on booking any ticket.
Customers can also claim a movie voucher worth Rs 500 on BookMyShow. A reward of 1500 bonus points will also be available to the customers who book any tickets.
Aside from this, the IRCTC is offering special discounts on train ticket bookings on irctc.co.in.
If you are planning to head home for the festive season or intending to travel anywhere in the country, we recommend you use the IRCTC's amazing offers and save an additional few bucks.
Head over to www.irctc.co.in and book your tickets now.
