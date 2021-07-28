IRCTC Loyalty Scheme for Tejas Train: All You Need to Know About It

The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched a 'Loyalty scheme' for its passengers. The scheme is for passengers travelling from Tejas express.

According to IRCTC, Tejas Express Train on Lucknow - Delhi – Lucknow (82501-82502) and Ahmedabad – Mumbai- Ahmedabad (82901-82902) routes, will resume from 7 August.