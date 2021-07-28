IRCTC Loyalty Scheme for Tejas Train: All You Need to Know About It

Here's all you need to know about IRCTC-SBI Loyalty Scheme for Tejas Train. Image used for representation purpose
The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched a 'Loyalty scheme' for its passengers. The scheme is for passengers travelling from Tejas express.
According to IRCTC, Tejas Express Train on Lucknow - Delhi – Lucknow (82501-82502) and Ahmedabad – Mumbai- Ahmedabad (82901-82902) routes, will resume from 7 August.
According to the new 'Loyalty scheme', IRCTC SBI Premium Loyalty card user can avail multiple benefits while booking their tickets for Tejas trains.
Welcome benefit of 500 reward points who book one Tejas train booking within 45 days of card issuance
15 Rewards points on every Rs 100 spent on IRCTC Tejas trains for self-travel
Only users who have linked their IRCTC SBI Premium Loyalty card with their user ID’s are eligible for Loyalty scheme benefits.
1500 Bonus reward points worth Rs 1500 on payment of Card fee
Flat 10 percent value back as Reward Points for railway spends throughout the year.
5 percent reward points on Air Tickets and e-catering spends.
1 percent transaction charge waiver on Rail tickets & 1.8 percent transaction charge waiver on IRCTC Air bookings on website or mobile app
3 percent value back on Dining, standing instruction on Utility spends & selected travel partners
1 percent fuel surcharge waiver (maximum up to Rs 250 in one month).
Complimentary Air Accident Cover of Rs 50 lakh
Complimentary Rail Accident Cover of Rs 10 lakh
Complimentary Credit Card Fraud Liability Cover of Rs 01 lakh
08 Premium IRCTC lounge access at Railway Stations in a year (max 02 per quarter).
Annual fee waiver of Rs 1500 from next year onwards on spends of Rs 2,00,000 or above in the previous year
