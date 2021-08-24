IRCTC Launches 'Holy Kaashi' Tour Package, Check Details

IRCTC Holy Kaashi tour will commence from Cochin airport on 2 December 2021
The Quint
Travel
Published:

Here's all the details about IRCTC Holy Kaashi tour package

|

(Photo: Manon Verchot/The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's all the details about IRCTC Holy Kaashi tour package</p></div>

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special tour package 'Holy Kaashi' for the people who want to make a trip to a pilgrimage. This trip covers places like Allahabad (Prayagraj), Ayodhya, and Varanasi (Kashi).

Also ReadIRCTC Launches 'Enchanting Kerala' Tour Package, Check Details

IRCTC 'Holy Kaashi': Package Details

  • Package Name - Holy Kashi with Ayodhya Darshan Ex Kochi

  • Travelling Mode - Flight

  • Destinations Covered - Varanasi (Kashi), Allahabad (Prayagraj) and Ayodhya

  • Departure Time - Cochin - 06:30

  • Arrival Time - Varanasi - 13:00

  • Class - Economy Class

  • Departure Date- 2 December 2021

  • Duration - 4 Nights/5 Days

Also ReadIRCTC Loyalty Scheme for Tejas Train: All You Need to Know About It

Moreover, the package includes hotel accommodation (air-condition rooms) and all transfers and sightseeing by AC vehicle.

As mentioned above, the tour will commence from Cochin airport on 2 December 2021, and the tourists will take a return flight from Varanasi on 6 December 2021.

Holy Kashi with Ayodhya Darshan Ex Kochi: Package Tariff (Per person)

  • Adult on single occupancy: Rs 34,745

  • Adult on double occupancy: Rs 29,445

  • Adult on triple occupancy: Rs 28,755

Cancellation Policy

A specific amount will be deducted from the total amount, in case any passenger(s) wants to cancel their booking.

  • 21 days prior (excluding departure date): 30 percent of the package cost

  • 21 - 15 days (excluding departure date): 55 percent of the package cost

  • 14 - 08 days (excluding departure date): 80 percent of the package cost

  • 08 - 0 days/ No show: 100 percent of the package cost

For more details about Holy Kaashi package and other tour packages, check IRCTC Tourism's official website: irctctourism.com.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT