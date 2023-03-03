International Women’s Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, and Importance of the Day

International Women's Day (IWD) is observed every year on 8 March. It is widely celebrated to honour the social, economic, and cultural achievements of women all over the world. International Women's Day is observed as a global holiday and it is celebrated every year on a fixed date, which is 8 March. The day focuses on important issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, violence and abuse against women, equal rights for women, etc. The day is observed to celebrate every woman.

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated with a different theme every year. The theme for International Women's Day 2023 is already decided and people should plan events based on that. We should remember all those important women on this day who fought for their rights. This day is extremely important for the growth of our society.