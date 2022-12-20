International Human Solidarity Day 2022: History, Theme, and Importance Here

International Human Solidarity Day is observed on 20 December, every year. The day was introduced by the UN General Assembly. The main aim of solidarity is to develop our movement and to show care and concern for justice. Solidarity works when there is respect and understanding of each other's needs. International Human Solidarity Day is celebrated by people to reduce inequality and social injustice in the world. It is an extremely important day that everyone should know about and observe.

Solidarity can help to lead to the sustainable development of people. It can be taught to others through education. International Human Solidarity Day 2022 is being celebrated on Tuesday, 20 December, across the globe. Everybody should understand the true importance of solidarity and this day helps to increase awareness about it. It is important to build respect for each other.