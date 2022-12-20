International Human Solidarity Day 2022: History, Theme, and Importance Here

International Human Solidarity Day 2022 history and theme is mentioned here.
International Human Solidarity Day is observed on 20 December, every year. The day was introduced by the UN General Assembly. The main aim of solidarity is to develop our movement and to show care and concern for justice. Solidarity works when there is respect and understanding of each other's needs. International Human Solidarity Day is celebrated by people to reduce inequality and social injustice in the world. It is an extremely important day that everyone should know about and observe.
Solidarity can help to lead to the sustainable development of people. It can be taught to others through education. International Human Solidarity Day 2022 is being celebrated on Tuesday, 20 December, across the globe. Everybody should understand the true importance of solidarity and this day helps to increase awareness about it. It is important to build respect for each other.
Here is everything you need to know about International Human Solidarity Day as we are celebrating it this year on the scheduled date.
On 22 December 2005, the General Assembly recognized solidarity as one of the fundamental and universal values. The United Nations declared 20 December as International Human Solidarity Day.
It is important to note that the theme of International Human Solidarity Day does not change every year. The aim and purpose of celebrating the day remain the same.
The basic purpose of observing the day is to promote the habit of cooperation, equality, and social justice among people. Everyone should celebrate this day and promote awareness among others by educating them about solidarity.
The United Nations decided to bring the nations and people of the world together to encourage human rights, social and economic development and peace. Thus, International Human Solidarity Day came into existence.
International Human Solidarity Day also aims to remind world leaders and citizens of their duties to international agreements that talk about human solidarity.
