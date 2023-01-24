International Day of Education 2023: Date: Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

International Day of Education 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 24 January 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
Every year, the world celebrates the International Day of Education on 24 January. The day is dedicated towards empowering people with the light of education, peace, and prosperity.
Education is a fundamental right. Without an inclusive and equitable education, no country will accomplish the success and development.
On the occasion of international education day, several events, workshops, seminars, and other educational programs will be held globally to ensure that every human soul on earth knows the significance of education.
Let us read about the date, theme, history, and significance of the International Education Day 2023.
The International Education Day is recognized every year on 24th of January.
The theme of International Education Day 2023 is 'To Invest in People, Prioritize Education.'
UNESCO has dedicated this year's International Education Day to the women of Afghanistan who are being deprived of their right to education.
The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as the International Day of Education with an aim to emphasise the role of education for peace and development.
This year marks the 5th International Day of Education.
The significance of celebrating the International Day of Education is to make education accessible to everyone irrespective of religion, caste, and creed.
According to the United Nations, "The right to education is enshrined in article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The declaration calls for free and compulsory elementary education. The Convention on the Rights of the Child, adopted in 1989, goes further to stipulate that countries shall make higher education accessible to all."
Here are some inspirational quotes for the International Day of Education 2023 that people must share with others to ensure that everyone knows the importance of education.
