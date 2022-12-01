Google Doodle Today: Google Celebrates Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lawson, Know Details Here

Google Doodle on 1 December, is celebrating the birth anniversary of Gerald 'Jerry' Lawson.
Google Doodle on Thursday, 1 December 2022, is celebrating the 82nd birthday of Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lawson. He was a famous video game pioneer and created the first video game console in the world. He has introduced modern-day video games that people across the globe enjoy. Gerald Jerry Lawson is a famous person and Google is acknowledging him on his birthday by creating a doodle on Thursday. We should also acknowledge his invention which is loved by so many people.
Google is celebrating the legacy and works of Jerry Lawson via a whimsical illustration and animation on its Doodle on Thursday. One must take a look at the Google Doodle for today. The doodle is interactive and fun because you can play a short video game through it. You can try the game yourself to experience the fun.
The interactive Google Doodle helps to create a short video game with an icon of Jerry Lawson. It also tells some of the most interesting facts about the man who created video games. The doodle on Thursday gives the feel and vibe of a vintage video game.
Gerald 'Jerry' Lawson was an American electrical engineer. He is the man behind the video games that we have played over the years. Jerry Lawson was born on 1 December 1940, in Brooklyn.
Jerry Lawson also designed a gaming console, a joystick, and a pause button, later on.
Soon, he became a popular name in the video game industry due to his innovative and unique ideas. He also developed the first ever video game cartridge, which was used for years, all over the world to play video games.
He is widely known by a lot of people because of his works. He gave birth to video games which are a major source of entertainment. Therefore, Google Doodle today is celebrating his birth anniversary in a special way.
