Google Doodle Today: Google Celebrates Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lawson, Know Details Here

Google Doodle on Thursday, 1 December 2022, is celebrating the 82nd birthday of Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lawson. He was a famous video game pioneer and created the first video game console in the world. He has introduced modern-day video games that people across the globe enjoy. Gerald Jerry Lawson is a famous person and Google is acknowledging him on his birthday by creating a doodle on Thursday. We should also acknowledge his invention which is loved by so many people.

Google is celebrating the legacy and works of Jerry Lawson via a whimsical illustration and animation on its Doodle on Thursday. One must take a look at the Google Doodle for today. The doodle is interactive and fun because you can play a short video game through it. You can try the game yourself to experience the fun.