Google Doodle Today: Google Celebrates 74th Republic Day With a Creative Artwork

(Photo: google.com)
74th Republic Day Google Doodle by Parth Kothekar: Google is celebrating India's 74th Republic Day with a creative masterpiece by a Gujarat-based guest artist Parth Kothekar.
The Google Doodle on Thursday finely illustrates the Republic Day Parade, along with some iconic landmarks like Rashtrapati Bhavan, the India Gate, the Daredevil motorcycle riders, and the CRFP marching contingent.
According to the artist, the Google Doodle for Republic Day 2023 depicts the complexity of India along with its interconnected facets. The purpose is to allow viewers to have a glimpse of such complexities via this hand-cut paper art.
According to Thursday's Google Doodle Artist Parth Kothekar, it took him four days to complete this masterpiece. His inspiration was to create a portray of India during the Republic Day Parade.
The artist said, "During my school days, every year I would be mesmerised by the Republic Day parade. Receiving this opportunity enlivened that fascination and I thoroughly enjoyed diving into it as I went into details of every facet displayed on the papercut. I learned a lot through this process."
Here is a video of the artwork of Parth Kothekar for Thursday's Google Doodle on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.
India celebrates Republic Day every year to commemorate the adoption of Indian constitution back in 1950. Today, India is one of the countries with the longest Constitution. The Indian Constitution is based on democracy that gives Indian citizens a right to elect their own representatives.
The 74th Republic Day celebrations is a unique combination of the country's military prowess and cultural diversity.
